Eidyn Care launches new service in St Andrews area

With an unmet demand for social care in the St Andrews area, the Eidyn Care team is dedicated to bringing its expertise and experience to provide high-quality care services to those in need.The new service will focus on providing care for elderly and vulnerable people who require assistance with daily living activities such as personal care, meal preparation, and companionship. Eidyn Care's approach to care at home is centred around the needs of the individual, with a team of trained and compassionate carers providing tailored support to meet each client's unique needs.In response to the launch of this new service, Eidyn Care is launching a recruitment drive to expand its team by up to 20 people. The company is looking for dedicated individuals with a passion for caring for others who are interested in joining a supportive and compassionate team.Andrew McLennan, director of Eidyn Care, said: “We are thrilled to be launching our new care at home service in the St Andrews area. Our mission is to provide exceptional care that enables our clients to live independently in their own homes for as long as possible. We are excited to bring our expertise and experience to the St Andrews area and look forward to supporting the community there."