Elderly man hands guns and ammo into Fife police station

Nine weapons and ammunition have been surrendered to police in Fife as part of an amnesty.

They were handed in by an elderly gentlemen to Glenrothes Police Station last week.

The new Firearms Surrender campaign was launched by Police Scotland on June 18 and runs until July 1.

Chief Superintendent Colin Gall, Divisional Commander for Fife, said: “One of the outcomes of this campaign is about removing dangerous weapons from the street to reduce the amount of illegally held firearms within the public arena.

“There is always the possibility that weapons such as the ones handed in can fall into the hands of criminals either through lack of security or other criminal means.

“The campaign though, also gives people the opportunity and confidence to surrender weapons they’re storing. Often weapons are found in attics, garages, sheds or handed down generations within families. I request those with ownership of weapons or ammunition in these circumstances to hand them in with the knowledge that this period is a time of amnesty.

“It would also be helpful if family and friends could assist those less able to check their property for weapons.

“The campaign still has another week to go so we would ask anyone with firearms and ammunition to surrender them at a police station.’’