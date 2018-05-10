Elderly man taken to hospital following road collision

An elderly man has been taken to hospital for treatment after a road traffic collision in Kinross.

The incident happened at around 10.40am this morning on Station Road, and involved a mobility scooter and a car.

The man, who was driving the mobility scooter, suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.

Police Scotland was in attendance, and the road was closed for a short time to allow for collision investigation to be carried out.

Anyone who saw this incident is asked to contact police on 101 or speak to any Police officer. Reference is incident 1034 of 10th May.