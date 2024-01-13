Emergency gas repairs close major road in Kirkcaldy
Emergency gas work repairs have closed a major road in Kirkcaldy this weekend.
Diversions are in place while teams from SGN deal with the repairs at the junction of Victoria Road and Mitchell Place. The road is closed, and drivers are being diverted down Dunnikier Road to the harbour and up to the Path.
A statement from SGN said: “We’re carrying out emergency repairs at the junction of Victoria Road and Mitchell Place in Kirkcaldy. We’re aiming to complete our work over the weekend, although temporary traffic lights may be required when the road reopens.”