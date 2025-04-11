19th century convent in Fife town gutted in major fire
Emergency services raced to the scene at the Cross and Passion Convent on Station Road Thursday afternoon and found the building next to St Patrick’s School well alight.
Police closed the main road and others nearby, and urged people to stay away as four fire crews tackled the flames. Several buses were diverted as smoke could be seen coming from the roof and flames ripped through the building causing the roof to collapse.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a building fire on Station Road, Lochgelly at 2.17pm .Four appliances and a height appliance attended. We received the message to stop at 8:38pm.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance at a fire in Station Road, Lochgelly. There are several road closures in place. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.”
The covenant has sat empty for some time, and is one of the town‘s historic buildings dating to around the late 19th century.
