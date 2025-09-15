Anstruther lifeboat rescue as stricken cruiser ‘perilously close’ to rocky shore

A solo sailor had to be rescued from the Forth after engine failure saw his boat drifters “ “perilously close” to the rocky shore in Crail.

Anstruther RNL’s all-weather lifeboat responded to the 999 call at midday on Saturday (September 6) to help the motor cruiser 200m south of Crail.

A spokesperson said: “Despite a relatively smooth sea, the Force 3 South, South Easterly wind had the potential to make this situation escalate into a serious incident in a matter of minutes.”

The solo sailor made a distress call to HM Coastguard, as his 31-foot motor cruiser had suffered engine failure, which could not be re-started, and his vessel was drifting. The call was made to launch Anstruther’s all-weather lifeboat in order to assess the situation at 11.56am. By 12.25pm the stricken vessel had been located and, within ten minutes, was under tow.

The attached picture shows Anstruther RNLI All-weather lifeboat being recovered (Pic: RNLI/Simon Full)

The Coxswain assessed the situation prior to undertaking the tow - the vessels’ engine had suffered a complete failure, and the combination of tide and wind direction required a very quick response by the volunteer crew, as by the motor cruiser was very close to grounding on the rocks.

The solo sailor was assessed to have no physical injuries but was shocked by how quickly the incident had escalated. By 1.15pm the cruiser was towed into Anstruther harbour.

Barry Gourlay, RNLI Coxswain for Anstruther’s RNLI Lifeboat, said: ‘This incident quickly escalated and could have easily ended up with the stricken vessel on the rocks, due to the tide drift, and stressed the importance of utilising your boat’s anchor, if safe to do so, to try and minimise the drift and to negate the potential risk to life.

“It is recognised that despite regular maintenance, accidents can happen to anybody. If you find yourself in potential danger, do not hesitate to call the coastguard and seek help before it’s too late.”