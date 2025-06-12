Anstruther RNLI crew come to rescue of exhausted sailor after his yacht drifted

A lifeboat crew from Fife was called out to attend to a stricken yacht this week.

Anstruther RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was launched on Tuesday evening after an emergency call from an exhausted, lone sailor who had experienced engine failure two miles south of the Isle of May . He called HM Coastguard requesting assistance.

The lifeboat launched with a volunteer crew of six. The stricken vessel had drifted from its originally reported position, but due to the advanced technology aboard the Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, they were able to quickly identify and locate the yacht.

After transferring a member of the crew aboard the yacht it was quickly established that the lone sailor was completely exhausted from his planned passage from Shields to Granton. The safest way of recovering the stricken vessel was to tow it to Anstruther harbour where it was safely moored to enable an assessment and repair of its engine.

Anstruther RNLI all-weather lifeboat towing the casualty’s yacht. (Pic: Anstruther RNLI)

Michael Bruce, RNLI Coxswain for Anstruther, said: ‘The casualty made the correct decision by making a timeous call to the Coastguard and requesting assistance, If the call wasn’t made when it was it could have resulted in a far more serious incident developing, especially considering the light level and the degree of drift.

“This rescue enabled the volunteer crew to conduct its first real-time tow for the Anstruther RNLI Shannon all-weather lifeboat, and to have to execute it in the dark added a degree of difficulty, which was only made possible by the regular training undertaken by the crew.

The incident was concluded at 01:10am on 11 June 2025 and the volunteer crew recovered the lifeboat to Anstruther RNLI lifeboat station. The lifeboat was washed and refuelled and at 02:25am the Coastguard was notified that Anstruther’s Shannon was ready to respond to the next emergency.