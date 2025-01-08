Appeal to check buildings and sheds as police search for missing 71-year old Fife woman

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 8th Jan 2025, 09:26 GMT
Police have appealed for help to trace a 71-year old woman reported missing in Fife.

Norma Sinclair was last seen around 5.55pm on Tuesday, (January 7) in Victoria Terrace, Dunfermline.

She was last seen wearing a grey padded knee-length coat with a full zip and hood along with leggings and grey Ugg boots.

Chief Inspector Christopher Dow said: “We are growingly increasingly worried for the whereabouts of Norma and we are looking to find her as quickly as possible. It’s out of character for Norma to not be in touch with her family and with the extremely cold weather this causes us concern given she has been out overnight.

Norma Sinclair was last seen on Tuesday (Pic: Submitted)Norma Sinclair was last seen on Tuesday (Pic: Submitted)
Norma Sinclair was last seen on Tuesday (Pic: Submitted)

“We are reviewing CCTV and carrying out local enquiries, however we have been unable to trace her. I would ask residents to check out-buildings and sheds just in case she has sought shelter there.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen Norma or has any information about where she is to get in touch with us.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2886 of Tuesday,7 January, 2025.”

