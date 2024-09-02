Armed police called to house in Fife street after reports of disturbance
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Armed police have been called to a house in a Fife town after reports of a disturbance.
A number of units attended the property in McGinlay Terrace in Lochore around breakfast time. Officers remain at the scene, but no further details have been divulged.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the presence in a short statement, and said:“Around 7.10am on Monday we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Mcginlay Terrace area of Lochore. “Officers are at the scene.”
The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.