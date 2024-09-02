Armed police called to house in Fife street after reports of disturbance

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 11:29 BST
Armed police have been called to a house in a Fife town after reports of a disturbance.

A number of units attended the property in McGinlay Terrace in Lochore around breakfast time. Officers remain at the scene, but no further details have been divulged.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the presence in a short statement, and said:“Around 7.10am on Monday we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Mcginlay Terrace area of Lochore. “Officers are at the scene.”

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed.

