Boy, 7, taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy road collision
Another person was treated at the scene near the junction of Links Street and Nicol Street at on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 3:30pm. The seven-year old was taken to Victoria Hospital in the town to be checked over.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a seven-year-old boy in the Nicol Street area of Kirkcaldy. Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital to be checked over.”
The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) said: “We dispatched one ambulance, which arrived on scene within five minutes. We transported one patient to Victoria Hospital while a further patient was treated at the scene.”
