Boy, 7, taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy road collision

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 24th Apr 2025, 08:50 BST
A boy was taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Kirkcaldy.

Another person was treated at the scene near the junction of Links Street and Nicol Street at on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 3:30pm. The seven-year old was taken to Victoria Hospital in the town to be checked over.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a seven-year-old boy in the Nicol Street area of Kirkcaldy. Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital to be checked over.”

Police were called to the scene (Pic: TSPL)Police were called to the scene (Pic: TSPL)
Police were called to the scene (Pic: TSPL)

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) said: “We dispatched one ambulance, which arrived on scene within five minutes. We transported one patient to Victoria Hospital while a further patient was treated at the scene.”

