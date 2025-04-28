Burst pipe hits water supplies to households in Kirkcaldy

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 28th Apr 2025, 16:51 BST
A burst pipe has left households across parts of Kirkcaldy without water.

Engineers from Scottish Water are currently carrying out repairs to the pope in Hillcrest Avenue, off Bennochy Road.

Supplies to a number of households across the area have been disrupted, with local shops reporting brisk sales for bottles of water.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We are currently repairing a burst water pipe which is causing the interruption to the water supply for customers in Kirkcaldy. We expect to complete the repair in a timeframe which means we do not plan to provide bottled water.

“The water supply will gradually return to normal for customers once the repair has been completed.”

