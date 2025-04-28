Burst pipe hits water supplies to households in Kirkcaldy
Engineers from Scottish Water are currently carrying out repairs to the pope in Hillcrest Avenue, off Bennochy Road.
Supplies to a number of households across the area have been disrupted, with local shops reporting brisk sales for bottles of water.
A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We are currently repairing a burst water pipe which is causing the interruption to the water supply for customers in Kirkcaldy. We expect to complete the repair in a timeframe which means we do not plan to provide bottled water.
“The water supply will gradually return to normal for customers once the repair has been completed.”
