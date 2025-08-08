Coastguard appeal after search for person in difficulty at Elie Chain Walk
HM Coastguard was alerted earlier today and launched both lifeboats from Anstruther and dispatched teams from Leven and St Andrews - but found nothing. Now it has issued an appeal for the public to come forward if they have any information.
The coastguard was alerted after a report someone was in difficulty at the chain walk - a scrambled route that uses chains permanently attached to the base of sea cliffs, and is one of the most challenging parts of Fife Coastal Path.
A spokesperson said: “We have searched and are continuing to search the area with the lifeboats and coastguard water rescue teams. However, we are finding nothing. We also can’t now contact the person who raised the alarm. We are putting out an urgent appeal for anyone who knows anything about this to call the coastguard immediately on 999.We need to know if someone remains in difficulty or if this has resolved itself safely.”
The chain walk is the only one of its kind in the UK, but walkers can also follow the path above it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.