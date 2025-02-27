Dog put down after alleged attack left man injured in Kirkcaldy house

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 27th Feb 2025, 09:58 BST

A dog has been put down after reports of a man being left with injuries following an alleged attack in Kirkcaldy.

The 38-year was taken to Victoria Hospital in the town. Police are investigating reports he was injured by the animal in a house in the town’s Tiree Place on Wednesday afternoon.

They have also charged a man in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40pm on Wednesday, officers received a report of a dog having injured a man within a property in Tiree Place, Kirkcaldy. Emergency services attended and the 38-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 57-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. The dog was euthanised.”

