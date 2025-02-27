Dog put down after alleged attack left man injured in Kirkcaldy house
The 38-year was taken to Victoria Hospital in the town. Police are investigating reports he was injured by the animal in a house in the town’s Tiree Place on Wednesday afternoon.
They have also charged a man in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40pm on Wednesday, officers received a report of a dog having injured a man within a property in Tiree Place, Kirkcaldy. Emergency services attended and the 38-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment.
“A 57-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. The dog was euthanised.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.