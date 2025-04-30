Dogs put down after attack in Fife park injures two people and another animal

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 30th Apr 2025, 14:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two dogs have been put down and two people left injured after an incident in a Fife town.

Police have launched an investigation after officers were called to a park at Station Road, Thornton where two dogs had attacked another. It happened early on Tuesday evening.

Two people who stepped in to try to part the animals sustained minor injuries, while the two dogs which sparked the attack were put down. The other dog was taken to a local vet for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of two dogs attacking another dog at a park off Station Road, Thornton. The dog was injured and taken to a vet for treatment. Two people sustained minor injuries separating the animals. The dogs were safely secured and taken to a vet to be euthanised.” The spokesperson confirmed inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Related topics:DogsFifeStation RoadPoliceThorntonPolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice