Dogs put down after attack in Fife park injures two people and another animal

Two dogs have been put down and two people left injured after an incident in a Fife town.

Police have launched an investigation after officers were called to a park at Station Road, Thornton where two dogs had attacked another. It happened early on Tuesday evening.

Two people who stepped in to try to part the animals sustained minor injuries, while the two dogs which sparked the attack were put down. The other dog was taken to a local vet for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of two dogs attacking another dog at a park off Station Road, Thornton. The dog was injured and taken to a vet for treatment. Two people sustained minor injuries separating the animals. The dogs were safely secured and taken to a vet to be euthanised.” The spokesperson confirmed inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.