Police have launched a search for a paddle boarder at Lochore Meadows.

Officers are at the scene this evening after receiving a report of concern for a male who had been paddle boarding. Ambulance and fire crews are at the scene, while the coastgrdua was also called in.

They were called around 5:25pm and it is understood the entrance to the park has been sealed off as emergency services attend the scene. A helicopter was also called to the scene Four water rescue teams were deployed.

A police spokesman said: “Around 5.25pm on Saturday we were called to Loch Ore Meadows, Lochgelly after receiving a report of concern for a male who had been paddle boarding. Emergency services, including the Coastguard, are in attendance and extensive searches are being carried out. Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask people to please avoid the area if possible.”

Emergency services are at Lochore Meadows (Pic: Fife Council)

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 5.27pm of a person in the water at Lochore Meadows Country Park. Two appliances from Lochgelly station, as well as four water rescue teams, were dispatched and remain at the scene.”