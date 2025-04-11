‘Extreme wildfire alert’ for Fife as region records over 100 deliberate fires in one month

Fife has been hit by a worrying spate of deliberate fires (Pic: George McLuskie)

Fife was hit by over 100 deliberate fires last month - just as emergency services put an 'extreme' wildfire warning in place for the start of this weekend.

It comes as firefighters deal with a growing number of worrying incidents. There have also been fires in Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and Glenrothes, mainly involving derelict and unoccupied buildings, as well as grassland and refuse - in recent days there have been incidents at the back of John Smith Business Park on the outskirts of the Lang Toun, and near Lochore Meadows.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum, issued the warning which is in force until Saturday. A ‘very high’ to 'extreme' risk of wildfire has been in place across Scotland since Wednesday, April 2.

Lee Turnock, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's Local Senior Officer for Clackmannanshire, Fife and Stirling, said: “These types of incidents which we are seeing across Fife are a needless drain on our resources. We've seen numbers increase over March and into April and it's very concerning.

"Those taking part in this reckless behaviour are not only endangering themselves and others but risking damage to property. With the current weather conditions, even a small grass fire could spread very quickly causing extensive damage.” He said the fire service would continue to work with the police and other agencies to identify the culprits.

Superintendent John Anderson of Fife Police said: “Wilful fires are criminal acts which endanger the public and our emergency service colleagues. We will fully investigate reports and anyone found to have started these fires will be charged.

“We urge the public to report any fires to emergency services immediately.”

Anyone with information on deliberate fires can contact Police on 101 or the Police Scotland website. Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.