Fife crash: 'Extensive searches' ongoing to trace teenager, 17, who left scene after one-car crash

By Ena Saracevic
Published 24th Jul 2025, 10:08 BST
Police received a report of a car fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Extensive searches are being carried out to trace a teenager reported missing following a crash in Fife.

Around 1.10am on Thursday, police received a report of a car on fire on the B914 between Kilconquar and Largoward. The fire was extinguished by the fire service and there was concern as no occupants were within or nearby.

Enquiries carried out so far suggest the driver, 17-year-old Matthew Milne, left the scene.

Matthew Milne was reported missing on Thursday.placeholder image
Matthew Milne was reported missing on Thursday.

Officers say they are keen to trace him to make sure he is safe and well.

Matthew is described as 5ft 8in, of slim build, with light brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black football top, black joggers and black and white Adidas trainers.

Sergeant Chris Hail said: “Concerns are growing for Matthew’s welfare and it is vital that we find him to make sure he is safe and well.

“Extensive searches are ongoing and we are asking anyone who has seen Matthew or knows where he might be to get in touch. If Matthew hears about this appeal then I urge him to contact us or his family.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland immediately on 101, quoting incident number 0197 of Thursday, July 24.

