Fife crash: police trace teenager, 17, who left scene after one-car crash

Police received a report of a car fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police have confirmed that a teenager reported missing after a crash in Fife has been traced.

Around 1.10am on Thursday, police received a report of a car on fire on the B941 between Kilconquar and Largoward. The fire was extinguished by the fire service and there was concern as no occupants were within or nearby.

Enquiries carried out so far suggest the driver, 17-year-old Matthew Milne, had eft the scene, and officers were keen to trace him to make sure he is safe and well.

Sergeant Chris Hail said: “Concerns are growing for Matthew’s welfare and it is vital that we find him to make sure he is safe and well.” Police Scotland confirmed this morning that the teenager had been traced and thanked all who shared and responded to their appeal.