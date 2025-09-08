Fife E-bike rider in hospital with serious injuries after crash

A man has sustained serious injuries in a crash involving an E-bike.

The incident happened around 9.55pm on Sunday, and involved a Carrera Vengeance E-bike. The rider, a 47-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries. Sgt Tom Aitken: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are asking anyone in the area who can assist to get in touch. “If you were driving around the time of the crash please check to see if you have any dash-cam that could help with our investigation.” Contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3410 of Sunday, September 7.