Residents are asked to avoid the area and keep windows closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters are working to extinguish a well-developed fire at a disused building in Fife.

They were first called to Bank Street in Lochgelly at around 1.15pm on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four fire appliances are on the scene and the nature of the fire is currently unknown.

Emergency services are advising residents to avoid the area and close their windows while the fire remains ongoing.

Locals told to close their windows

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We are in attendance at a large fire in the Bank Street area of Lochgelly.

“Crews are working to extinguish a well-developed fire involving a disused building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those living nearby are asked to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed for the time being.”

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

The fire remains ongoing. | Jinty McGinty

Bank Street closed as residents advised to avoid the area

As emergency crews attend the scene, police have taped off Bank Street and it is closed to the public.

A police spokesperson said: “Bank Street in Lochgelly is currently closed due to a fire which was reported around 1.25pm on Friday, September 19.

“Residents are asked to avoid the area and keep windows closed.

“Emergency services remain in attendance.”