Police have closed a road in Kirkcaldy as emergency services attend a fire at a former college building.

Fire crews are at the Nairn Building, formerly part of Fife College's Priory Campus, at the harbour. Police have closed the road leading to The Path as the incident is dealt with.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said three appliances were at the scene, along with a height appliance which is currently in operation outside the second floor of the empty building.

All traffic coming from the town centre is being stopped at the traffic lights next to Babyland, and diverted up Dunnikier Road. Traffic coming down the Path is also being diverted.

Fire crews a the former Fife College building, police have closed the road (Pic: Cath Ruane)

In July the building was raided and the largest illegal cannabis farm ever found in Scotland has been uncovered - around 5000 plants with a value of about £12m.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Around 11.20am, we were called to a report of a fire within a disused building on High Street, Kirkcaldy. Emergency services are in attendance and High Street is closed at Mid Street and Dunnikier Way. There is no risk to the wider public.”