Fire crews from across Fife race to tackle blaze in roof of Leven flats

Investigations are underway after fire destroyed the roof of a block of flats in Leven.

Police are treating the blaze as “unexplained.”

Emergency services were called to the scene in Letham Terrace late on Saturday night and spent several hours tackling the blaze in the block of four flats. There were no injuries reported in the fire. The Scottish Fife & Rescue Service dispatched crews from four stations - Methil, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, and Dunfermline.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at a house on Letham Terrace in Leven around 10.40pm on Saturday.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured.

“The cause of the fire is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing with the fire service.”.