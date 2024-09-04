Fire crews raced to the scene (Pic: TSPL)

Fire crews were called to tackle a flat in a fire in a Kirkcaldy street last night.

The emergency services raced to the scene in Ailsa Grove just after 9:20pm.

Appliances from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly attended the scene, remaining there for just over an hour. One casualty was attended to by paramedics.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We got the initial call at 9.24pm. We had three pumps in attendance from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly. Our final pump left the scene at 10.30pm.”

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.