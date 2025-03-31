Firefighters tackle blaze in Kirkcaldy's former Poundstretcher store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fire crews tackled a blaze in the rear of a former Kirkcaldy High Street shop on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the fire in the old Poundstretcher store after the alarm was raised at around 8.30pm.

Flames could be seen coming from the rear of the premises on Thistle Street, with smoke pouring out from the front.

Six fire appliances attended the incident.

Smoke could be seen coming from the former Poundstretcher store on Kirkcaldy High Street. (Pic: Martyn McGurn)

Surrounding roads including part of the High Street and Thistle Street were closed as the fire was brought under control and extinguished.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire within a commercial building and former restaurant on Thistle Street, Kirkcaldy at 8.23pm on Sunday.

“Two appliances were dispatched to the scene, and the ground floor of the three-storey building was found to be well alight on arrival.

“Four more appliances were dispatched to extinguish the blaze and make the area safe.

Six appliances attended the incident with flames coming from the rear of the building. (Pic: Martyn McGurn)

“There are no reports of casualties.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30pm on Sunday, March 30, 2025, we received a report of a fire at premises on High Street, Kirkcaldy. “The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no reports of any injuries. “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”

The former Poundstretcher store at 66 High Street closed its doors in 2017, and, despite a short lived bid to turn it into a kitchen and bathroom business, has lain empty ever since.

Last month, Fife Council approved a planning application for the ground floor of the building to be sub-divided into a more typically sized retail unit that would be accessed off the High Street only.