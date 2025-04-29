Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters have spent all night tackling a blaze at a Fife recycling centre.

They were called to Ladybank Recycling Centre just after 10:00pm on Monday - and are still at the scene.

Residents near the landfill site have been urged to keep their windows close as smoke continues to be seen from the blaze.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 10:10pm on Monday for a fire at Ladybank Recycling Centre. One appliance was originally dispatched but four pumps and one welfare unit are now in attendance.”

Motorists driving through smoke were also urged to keep their windows closed and turn off air conditioning.