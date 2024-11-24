Gas leak fears after car crashes into Fife secondary school

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 24th Nov 2024, 11:41 BST

A car which crashed into a school building has sparked an investigation into a possible gas leak.

The incident happened this morning at Glenwood High School in Glenrothes.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 9:00am and one person was removed from the car, a white Mercedes, which crashed into the wall of a classroom, as firefighters carried out checks after smelling gas. Structural engineers were also called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have received the stop message after crews made the vehicle safe after it crashed into a building. A person was extracted from the vehicle prior to arrival. Police have requested a structural engineer to attend.

“Firefighters are now investigating a smell of gas in the building and the gas board will attend.”

