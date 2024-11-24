Gas leak fears after car crashes into Fife secondary school
The incident happened this morning at Glenwood High School in Glenrothes.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 9:00am and one person was removed from the car, a white Mercedes, which crashed into the wall of a classroom, as firefighters carried out checks after smelling gas. Structural engineers were also called to the scene.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have received the stop message after crews made the vehicle safe after it crashed into a building. A person was extracted from the vehicle prior to arrival. Police have requested a structural engineer to attend.
“Firefighters are now investigating a smell of gas in the building and the gas board will attend.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.