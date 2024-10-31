Glenrothes fire: video shows dramatic top floor flat fire as nine fire crews race to scene

Nine fire crews have raced to the scene of a fire in Glenrothes.

A major emergency response was activated after a fire broke out in the top floor flat of a block of maisonettes in Abbotsford Drive, Glenrothes.

Four crews are at the scene with more en route, and police have confirmed there are no reports of any injuries.

Officers have closed Abbotsford Drive to allow the emergency services to bring the blaze under control. Local residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed, and others to avoid the area.

Flames pour out of the top floor flat in Glenrothes (Pic: Michael Brown)

Fire crews were called to the street shortly before midday with the top floor flat engulfed in flames. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “The call came in at 11.26am. We currently have four appliances in attendance. There are another five appliances making their way to the scene. We have no further details at this time.”

A Police Scotland update on Facebook said: “Officers in Glenrothes are assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue Service colleagues at a fire in a block of flats on Abbotsford Court. We were called to the area around 11.45am. There are no reported injuries. The road at Abbotsford Drive is closed.

“Due to smoke, residents in the north Glenrothes area are advised to keep windows and doors and avoid the area.”