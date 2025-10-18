Kirkcaldy attack: three in hospital and two of them arrested
There has been a large police presence near the former Royal Hotel at the foot of Windmill Road since last night. Witnesses reports seeing multiple police cars and vans, with the area cordoned off.
Officers attended the scene around 11:30pm in response to reports of a disturbance.Three men were taken to hospital for treatment. Two of them have been arrested in connection with assault.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30pm, we received a report of a disturbance in Windmill Road, Kirkcaldy. “Emergency services attended and three men aged, 53, 40 and 24, were taken to hospital for treatment.
“The 40-year-old man and the 24-year-old man have been arrested in connection with assault and enquiries are ongoing.”