Kirkcaldy attack: three in hospital and two of them arrested

Police have launched an investigation following an incident in Kirkcaldy which left three people in hospital - and two of them arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a large police presence near the former Royal Hotel at the foot of Windmill Road since last night. Witnesses reports seeing multiple police cars and vans, with the area cordoned off.

Officers attended the scene around 11:30pm in response to reports of a disturbance.Three men were taken to hospital for treatment. Two of them have been arrested in connection with assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30pm, we received a report of a disturbance in Windmill Road, Kirkcaldy. “Emergency services attended and three men aged, 53, 40 and 24, were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The 40-year-old man and the 24-year-old man have been arrested in connection with assault and enquiries are ongoing.”