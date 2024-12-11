Kirkcaldy crash: pupil taken to hospital after collision outside school

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 11th Dec 2024, 13:27 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 14:23 BST

A pupil has been taken to hospital after an incident involving a car outside their school.

Police were called to the scene at Kirkcaldy High School after reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Dunnikier Way around 10:25am.

They confirmed the young girl was taken to nearby Victoria Hospital. No details have been given on the extent of any injuries sustained.

Christopher McKay, rector of Kirkcaldy High, said: “Earlier today, a young person from the school was involved in a road accident. Emergency services were contacted and attended. The young person and family are being supported, as are other young people and families who witnessed it.”

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy.” They added that enquiries are on-going.

