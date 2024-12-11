Kirkcaldy crash: pupil taken to hospital after collision outside school

A pupil has been taken to hospital after an incident involving a car outside their school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the scene at Kirkcaldy High School after reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Dunnikier Way around 10:25am.

They confirmed the young girl was taken to nearby Victoria Hospital. No details have been given on the extent of any injuries sustained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher McKay, rector of Kirkcaldy High, said: “Earlier today, a young person from the school was involved in a road accident. Emergency services were contacted and attended. The young person and family are being supported, as are other young people and families who witnessed it.”

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy.” They added that enquiries are on-going.