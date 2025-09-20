Lochgelly fire: police appeal after deliberate fire guts former cinema

Police have launched an appeal for information as they probe a deliberate fire which gutted a former cinema in Lochgelly.

Flames ripped through the empty building in Bank Street yesterday afternoon, and streets around it remain closed as emergency services mop up and investigations get underway. The fire broke out in late morning, sparking a major response from fire crews.

Five appliances were dispatched by Scottish Fire And Rescue Service (SFRS) and they were there for most of the day. Residents were asked to keep their windows closed.

Bank Street and Hall Street have since re-opened, but Cook Square remains closed, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

A large smoke plume from a fire in Lochgelly rises into the sky (Pic: Ayrton Beatty)

Inspector Carley Marshall said: “Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of this incident.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have any information which could help to get in touch.

“I would urge anyone who lives in the local area to review their private CCTV and dash-cam footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1593 of September, 19. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”