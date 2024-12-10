Major fire at Leslie papermill: police advice to residents as more than 40 firefighters tackle blaze

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 10th Dec 2024, 08:06 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 10:48 BST
Fire crews are tackling a major blaze at a papermill in Leslie.

Emergency services raced to the scene at Sapphire Paper Mill on Glenwood Road shortly after 5:00am. Six crews from stations across central Fife are tackling the fire. Huge plumes of smoke could be seen billowing high above the industrial estate and across the town.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We can confirm there is an industrial premises alight and crews are still working to extinguish the fire. We now have six appliances there. Appliances have come from Glenrothes, Methil, Lochgelly, Kirkcaldy and Cupar.”

Police are also at the scene and have updated their advice to local residents.

Fire crews are at the scene (Pic: Lis Ferguson)placeholder image
Fire crews are at the scene (Pic: Lis Ferguson)

A spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.45am. There are no reports of injuries. Nearby homes and premises should keep windows and doors closed. The public is urged to avoid the area if possible. Members of the public have been urged to stay away from the site.”

Sapphire Mill was formerly Fettykil Paper Mill which closed in 2006. The site was sold to Northumberland Fourstones Paper Mill and subsequently renamed.

