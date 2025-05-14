Man, 81, rushed to hospital in Edinburgh after Kirkcaldy crash

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 14th May 2025, 15:32 BST
An elderly man has been rushed to hospital in Edinburgh after a crash involving a car and a motorbike in Kirkcaldy.

It happened this morning at Chapel Junction on the A92. The slip road was closed for around two hours.

Police and ambulance crews raced to the scene, and an 81-year old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike at the A910 junction with the A92, at Kirkcaldy West roundabout, Kirkcaldy.

Police and paramedics attended the scene (Pic: TSPL)placeholder image
Police and paramedics attended the scene (Pic: TSPL)

Emergency services attended and an 81-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The slip road onto the A92 was closed to allow for recovery and has reopened. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Related topics:EdinburghKirkcaldyPolicePolice ScotlandEmergency services
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice