Man arrested after minibus fails to stop for police in Kirkcaldy

Police have made an arrest after a minibus which failed to stop for officers crashed on a grass verge in Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened early today on Hayfield Road. A 40-year old man was arrested in connection with the crash.

Police Scotland said the driver of the minibus failed to stop for officers in Dunnikier Road, and it was pursued to nearby Hayfield Road.

A spokesperson said: “Around 9.30am on Monday, a minibus failed to stop for officers in the Dunniker Road area of Kirkcaldy. A short pursuit took place before the vehicle crashed on Hayfield Road.”

The man was arrested at the scene. Police investigations are continuing.