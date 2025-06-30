Man dies on train at Kirkcaldy station

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:28 BST
A man has died on board a train at Kirkcaldy station.

The tragedy happened on Sunday night.

Emergency services attended the scene just before 10:00pm. Police are investigating the cause of death.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Kirkcaldy station just before 10pm last night to reports of a person on board a train in cardiac arrest. Officers attended with paramedics and despite efforts, sadly, a man was pronounced deceased. The death remains under investigation.”

Related topics:KirkcaldyEmergency servicesPoliceBritish Transport Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice