Man dies on train at Kirkcaldy station
A man has died on board a train at Kirkcaldy station.
The tragedy happened on Sunday night.
Emergency services attended the scene just before 10:00pm. Police are investigating the cause of death.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Kirkcaldy station just before 10pm last night to reports of a person on board a train in cardiac arrest. Officers attended with paramedics and despite efforts, sadly, a man was pronounced deceased. The death remains under investigation.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.