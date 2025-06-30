Man dies on train at Kirkcaldy station

A man has died on board a train at Kirkcaldy station.

Emergency services attended the scene just before 10:00pm. Police are investigating the cause of death.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Kirkcaldy station just before 10pm last night to reports of a person on board a train in cardiac arrest. Officers attended with paramedics and despite efforts, sadly, a man was pronounced deceased. The death remains under investigation.”