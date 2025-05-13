A man is in a critical condition after a crash involving an electric skateboard in Kirkcaldy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened on Saturday evening at School Brae at the junction of Hill Street in Dysart, prompting an appeal for police to anyone with information to come forward.

The 25-year-old male rider was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment where his condition is described as critical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Mike Thomson, Fife Road Policing said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or the rider prior to the crash to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Contact 101 quoting reference 2594 of May 12, 2025.