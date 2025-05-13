Man in critical condition after electric skateboard crash in Kirkcaldy
It happened on Saturday evening at School Brae at the junction of Hill Street in Dysart, prompting an appeal for police to anyone with information to come forward.
The 25-year-old male rider was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment where his condition is described as critical.
Sergeant Mike Thomson, Fife Road Policing said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or the rider prior to the crash to contact us.
“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”
Contact 101 quoting reference 2594 of May 12, 2025.