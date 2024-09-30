Man reported after five injured in Sunday morning crash which closed Fife road
The incident happened on the A914 near Kettlebridge, and involved two cars around 6:30am on Sunday. Four women and one man were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. No details were given about their injuries. The road was closed for several hours, re-opening around 12.25pm.
In an update, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.35am on Sunday we were called to a report of a two-vehicle road crash on Cupar Road, Kettlebridge. One man, aged 37 and four women, aged 20, 24, 37 and 40, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the crash.
“A 37-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with a driving offence.”
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent fire crews from Glenrothes and Cupar to the scene, and the road closure impacted on a number of bus services. Stagecoach’s X54/54A/59/59A were unable to serve the Muirhead to Cupar railway station route while investigations were carried out.
