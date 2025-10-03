Man seriously injured in crash with off-road bike in Fife town

A man has been left with serious injuries after a crash on his off-road bike.

Police said that around 2.35pm, a 39-year-old man was riding a black and green Stomp off-road bike on Paterson Park, when it crashed. Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where staff describe his condition as serious. Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: "An investigation into this crash is underway and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us. Perhaps you passed or saw this bike prior to the collision? If you have dash cam, it may have captured images which could assist with our ongoing enquiries." Contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1903 of October 2.