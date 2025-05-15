Missiles thrown as crowds descend into disorder at house in residential Fife street

Police are appealing for information after disorder in a residential street in Fife across several nights.

A crowd gathered at a property in Canon Lynch Court, Dunfermline from 6:00pm on Monday until to Wednesday. Police attended each night and while the scenes were initially peaceful, by the final night they had descended into disorder. Missiles were thrown at the property and it was vandalised.

Police said some of the attendees behaved in a reckless manner and a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour. He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inspector Conrad Musgrave, Dunfermline Police Office, said: "The disorderly behaviour that we saw last night was completely unacceptable. This incident continued until late at night, on a residential street and left members of our community frightened.

Police attended the scene each night (Pic: TSPL)

"Missiles were thrown at a house that could have caused serious injuries to a member of the public.

"Anyone conducting themselves in a disorderly fashion or carrying out anti-social behaviour will be dealt with with the full extent of powers available."

Anyone with information on this incident should contact 101 quoting reference 3240 of May 14.