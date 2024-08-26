One person injured and in hospital after crash on Kirkcaldy-Aberdour road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services were called to a road crash in Fife which left one person in hospital.

The two car crash happened between Kirkcaldy and Aberdour near the junction for Mill Farm Road around 3:00pm. Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene on the B9157

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) sent two ambulances, and one person was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment. A fire crew from Dunfermline also attended.

A spokesperson for SAS said: “We received a call at 14:56 to attend a two-car road traffic collision on the B9157 between Kirkcaldy and Aberdour. We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and one patient was transported to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”