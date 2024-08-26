One person injured and in hospital after crash on Kirkcaldy-Aberdour road
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The two car crash happened between Kirkcaldy and Aberdour near the junction for Mill Farm Road around 3:00pm. Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene on the B9157
The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) sent two ambulances, and one person was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment. A fire crew from Dunfermline also attended.
A spokesperson for SAS said: “We received a call at 14:56 to attend a two-car road traffic collision on the B9157 between Kirkcaldy and Aberdour. We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and one patient was transported to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.