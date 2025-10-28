Pilot, 81, killed as light aircraft crashes near Kinross airfield

A pilot has died after his light aircraft crashed near Kinross, sparking a major emergency response.

The 81-year old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at an airfield near Scotlandwell yesterday (Monday). No one else was injured in the incident.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after lunchtime, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Monday we received a report of a light plane crash at an airfield near Scotlandwell, Kinross. Emergency services attended and an 81-year-old man, the pilot, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware. No one else was injured.

Emergency services were called to the scene (Pic: TSPL)

“The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched three appliances to the scene along with a specialist resource unit. An ambulance was also sent to the airfield along with two Special Operations Response Teams (SORT), and a critical care paramedic.