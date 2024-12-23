Pilot dead after aircraft crashes near Fife Airport
The emergency services were alerted to the crash near Fife Airport, Kinglassie, at about 11.40am on Monday.
A 50-year-old man, who was piloting the plane, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland said his next of kin have been made aware and confirmed no one else was injured in the crash.
Members of the public have been warned to avoid the area as enquiries into the crash are ongoing and emergency services remain at the scene.
The UK Government confirmed a team of inspectors from its Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) are to investigate the crash.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a light aircraft having crashed near Fife Airport, Kinglassie, around 11.40am on Monday, 23 December, 2024.
“Officers attended and a 50-year-old man, the pilot, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware. No-one else was injured. Emergency services remain at the scene and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing. Please avoid the area.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.38am on Monday December 23, to an incident involving a light aircraft near Kinglassie, Fife.
“Operations Control mobilised two appliances and a heavy rescue unit to the scene to assist emergency services partners.
“Crews remain in attendance.”
Fife Airport has been contacted for comment.
