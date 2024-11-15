Police appeal after dog walker badly injured in serious road crash in Fife
Police have appealed for information following the incident on Thursday evening.
The man was walking his dog - which suffered minor injuries - when they were involved in what police described as a “serious road crash” with a Mercedes A200 on Leuchatsbeath Drive, around 6:35pm. The 64-year old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Police closed the road until 1:00am on Friday as investigations got underway
Sergeant Tom Aitken, from the Glenrothes Road Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing and we’d like to thank those in the local community who have spoken with officers so far.
“We continue to appeal for anyone with information, or who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, to please come forward.”
Call police on 101, quoting incident 3097 of 14 November, 2024.
