Police appeal after motorcyclist seriously injured in Fife crash

A motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in north east Fife.

It happened on the A916 near Craigrothie around 1.35pm on Saturday. Police were called to a report of a crash involving a blue Suzuki GSXR motorcycle, a black Nissan Duke and a black Kia Stonic.

The rider of a motorcycle, a 56-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment with what are described as serious injuries. No other injuries were reported. The road was also closed for around three hours to allow investigations to take place.

Police Constable Stuart Hill said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash. I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident to please get in touch.

"I would also ask drivers with dash-cam devices to check their footage as it may contain images which could assist our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1746 of September 20.”