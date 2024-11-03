Police appeal after pedestrian seriously injured in crash in Fife town

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 15:06 BST
A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a road incident in a Fife town.

Police have appealed for information following the crash in Lochore which involved a red Audi A3 car. It happened around 8.45pm on Saturday when officers were called to Lochleven Road in the town.

A 42-year old female pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where her condition is described as serious. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Jamie Humpage said: “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage from the area at the time to contact us as soon as possible.”

Cntact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3868 of 2, November, 2024.

Related topics:PoliceFifeDundee
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice