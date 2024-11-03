Police appeal after pedestrian seriously injured in crash in Fife town

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a road incident in a Fife town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have appealed for information following the crash in Lochore which involved a red Audi A3 car. It happened around 8.45pm on Saturday when officers were called to Lochleven Road in the town.

A 42-year old female pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where her condition is described as serious. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Jamie Humpage said: “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage from the area at the time to contact us as soon as possible.”

Cntact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3868 of 2, November, 2024.