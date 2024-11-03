Police appeal after pedestrian seriously injured in crash in Fife town
A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a road incident in a Fife town.
Police have appealed for information following the crash in Lochore which involved a red Audi A3 car. It happened around 8.45pm on Saturday when officers were called to Lochleven Road in the town.
A 42-year old female pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where her condition is described as serious. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
Sergeant Jamie Humpage said: “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage from the area at the time to contact us as soon as possible.”
Cntact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3868 of 2, November, 2024.