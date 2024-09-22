Police appeal after two men in hospital following serious crash in Methil
Emergency services were called to the scene after a lorry and van were involved in a collision on Den Walk, Methil on Saturday morning. The incident happened around 9:15am.
A 37-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment. A 57-year-old man was also taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
The road was closed for a number of hours while the vehicles were recovered.
Sergeant Tom Aitken from Road Policing said: “We are appealing to any potential witnesses who saw the collision happen, or who may have noticed the vehicles on the road beforehand, to please come forward. We would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were in the area at the time to check their footage in case they have captured anything of significance.”
Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1012 of Saturday, 21 September, 2024.
