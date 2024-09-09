Police appeal to help trace man reported missing in Lower Methil

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 9th Sep 2024, 19:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have launched an appeal to help trace a man reported missing in Fife.

Ian Robinson was last seen on September 5 in Lower Methil. Police say the 55-year old is 5ft 10 tall, of slim build, short black hair. He was last wearing a black waterproof jacket, black jogging bottoms and black shoes with velcro strapping.

They have asked anyone with information to call 101 quoting 0967 of 6th September.

Related topics:PoliceFife

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice