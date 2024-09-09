Police appeal to help trace man reported missing in Lower Methil
Police have launched an appeal to help trace a man reported missing in Fife.
Ian Robinson was last seen on September 5 in Lower Methil. Police say the 55-year old is 5ft 10 tall, of slim build, short black hair. He was last wearing a black waterproof jacket, black jogging bottoms and black shoes with velcro strapping.
They have asked anyone with information to call 101 quoting 0967 of 6th September.
