Police hunt driver after crash near Kirkcaldy leaves woman in hospital

Police have launched an investigation after a car crash near Kirkcaldy left a woman in hospital. They are looking to trace one of the drivers involved.

It happened on the B9130 road near the Lang Toun, and involved two cars. Emergency services were called to the scene around 10:00pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the B9130, Kirkcaldy. One woman was taken to hospital and inquiries are ongoing to trace one of the drivers involved.”

No details have been given about the woman’s injuries.