Police hunt driver after crash near Kirkcaldy leaves woman in hospital
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have launched an investigation after a car crash near Kirkcaldy left a woman in hospital. They are looking to trace one of the drivers involved.
It happened on the B9130 road near the Lang Toun, and involved two cars. Emergency services were called to the scene around 10:00pm.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the B9130, Kirkcaldy. One woman was taken to hospital and inquiries are ongoing to trace one of the drivers involved.”
No details have been given about the woman’s injuries.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.