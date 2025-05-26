Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of Fife woman reported missing

Police are searching for a woman reported missing in Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say they are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of Natasha Pirrie who has been reported missing from Kelty.

The 22-year old was last seen around 1.30am on Monday in the Blackburn Drive area of Cowdenbeath. There was another potential sighting on Blamey Crescent around 4:00am, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasha is described as 5ft 2in tall, of medium build with long black hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a grey fluffy jacket, black jogging bottoms and pink trainers with a white sole.

Police are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of Natasha Pirrie (Pic: Submitted/TSPL)

Inspector Carley Marshall said: “We’re increasingly concerned for Natasha’s welfare and are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace her to ensure she’s safe and well. I’d urge anyone who has information on Natasha’s whereabouts, or who thinks they may have seen her, to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0609 of May 26.