Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of Fife woman reported missing

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 26th May 2025, 15:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are searching for a woman reported missing in Fife.

They say they are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of Natasha Pirrie who has been reported missing from Kelty.

The 22-year old was last seen around 1.30am on Monday in the Blackburn Drive area of Cowdenbeath. There was another potential sighting on Blamey Crescent around 4:00am, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Natasha is described as 5ft 2in tall, of medium build with long black hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a grey fluffy jacket, black jogging bottoms and pink trainers with a white sole.

Police are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of Natasha Pirrie (Pic: Submitted/TSPL)Police are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of Natasha Pirrie (Pic: Submitted/TSPL)
Police are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of Natasha Pirrie (Pic: Submitted/TSPL)

Inspector Carley Marshall said: “We’re increasingly concerned for Natasha’s welfare and are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace her to ensure she’s safe and well. I’d urge anyone who has information on Natasha’s whereabouts, or who thinks they may have seen her, to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0609 of May 26.

Related topics:PoliceFife

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice