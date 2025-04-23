Police launch appeal after pedestrian dies in Kirkcaldy collision
A pedestrian has died following a crash in Kirkcaldy.
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the fatality on Dunnikier Way in the Lang Toun around 9:20pm last night. The incident involved a pedestrian and a car. Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the BMW, a 44-year-old man, was arrested in connection with road traffic offences. He has since been released. The road was closed for several hours to allow for collision investigation work to be completed.
Inspector James Henry from the Roads Policing Unit said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at time of the incident to contact us. Our enquiries have established another car was on the road at the time of the incident and I am asking the occupants of this vehicle to contact us.
“All information is vital as we piece together the circumstances of what has happened.”
Contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3443 of Tuesday April 22.
