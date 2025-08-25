Police name 22-year man killed in Fife crash which left two in hospital with serious injuries

A young Fife man killed in a road crash has been named.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ollie Nelson died following the fatal crash near Blaireadam on the B996 at the junction for the B9097 around 10.50pm on Sunday. The crash involved a black Seat Leon car in which he was a passenger. Police said the 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries, and a second passenger, aged 20, was also seriously hurt. They were both taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Constable Lee Buckley said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Ollie at this devastating time. I would urge anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the crash and witnessed what happened, or has any dashcam footage which could assist, to please get in touch with officers.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 4040 of August 17.